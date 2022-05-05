Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,873,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 160,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,831,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 83,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 79,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

