Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,278 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.