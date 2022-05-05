Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SF opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 17.49%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

