JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 7.20% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMIN opened at $37.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

