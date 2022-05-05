Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €42.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €37.50 ($39.47) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

