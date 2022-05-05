Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 125

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 135 to CHF 125 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.70.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. Temenos has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.