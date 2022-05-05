TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.29.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.