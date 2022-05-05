Zacks Investment Research Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

