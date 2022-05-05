Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to “Hold”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

