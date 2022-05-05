Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCEL opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

