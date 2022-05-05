Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Logitech International by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

