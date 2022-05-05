Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,481 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

