Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,030 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

Shares of BOE opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

