Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,997 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

