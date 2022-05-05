Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth $64,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 20.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth $192,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTBP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

GTBP opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.59. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

