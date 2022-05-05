Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.