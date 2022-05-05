StockNews.com Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,969,592. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.