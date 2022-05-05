Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 643.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

