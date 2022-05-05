T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

