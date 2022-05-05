New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Gold by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New Gold by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 3,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.47 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

