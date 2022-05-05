Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Shares in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

