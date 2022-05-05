Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.