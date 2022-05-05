10,100 Shares in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFRX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

IFRX stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

