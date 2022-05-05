Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Atlas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 420,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlas by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ATCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Atlas stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

