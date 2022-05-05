Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,090 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGEN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 17,179.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. Analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.