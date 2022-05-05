First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.88. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

