First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

