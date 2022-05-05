Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 58.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 20.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

