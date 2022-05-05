Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

