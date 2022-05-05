Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

AVGR stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

