ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.11.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $205.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.10. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.62 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 273,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.