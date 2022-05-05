PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,140,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,405,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,455,559 shares of company stock worth $95,315,801. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

