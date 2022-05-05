Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after acquiring an additional 537,855 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 526,551 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

