Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after acquiring an additional 537,855 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 526,551 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
