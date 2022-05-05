Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:STC opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

