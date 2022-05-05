Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

