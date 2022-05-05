Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $97.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

