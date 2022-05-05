COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Purchases A$1,284,484.54 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 887,688 shares of COG Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,284,484.54 ($904,566.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

COG Financial Services Limited engages in equipment finance broking and aggregation, and lending activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers IT managed services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

