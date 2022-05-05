Insider Buying: General Motors (NYSE:GM) CFO Buys $1,357,650.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GM opened at $41.17 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

