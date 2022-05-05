Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Sells $1,833,169.11 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VMI stock opened at $259.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

