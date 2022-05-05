Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Buys 37,905 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,721,199.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,203,318.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,436,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,184.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $295,662.93.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $647,531.94.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.

INDT stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $741.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

