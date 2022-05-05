Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

Woodward stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $53,411,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

