Truist Financial Lowers Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $138.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $143.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.