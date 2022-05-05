Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,777 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Presidio Property Trust worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -91.30%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

