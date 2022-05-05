Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Zomedica by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZOM stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $242.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

