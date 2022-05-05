Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

