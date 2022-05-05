Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.