Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 100,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

HOFV opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.38. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,151.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

