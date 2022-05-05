Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

CDE stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

