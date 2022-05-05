2,914 Shares in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,462,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00.

Rallybio stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. Rallybio Co. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a preclinical-stage monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

