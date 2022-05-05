Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELYM. Guggenheim lowered Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of ELYM opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

